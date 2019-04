SAN ANTONIO — Slick roads from the overnight rain may be to blame for a crash that sent a San Antonio police officer to the hospital.

Police say the officer was driving out of the parking lot of a 7-11 convenience store on Culebra around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s when his police cruiser was hit by another SUV.

The officer was taken to SAMMC with head and back injuries.

The driver of the other car was not hurt and is not expected to face any charges.