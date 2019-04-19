SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer arrested early Friday morning faces a family violence charge.

According to SAPD, officers were called to a house in the 300 block of Sprucewood near the San Antonio Airport for an assault complaint around 3:30 am.

The home's resident told officers that off-duty SAPD officer Nicolette Muniz came to the house and punched her in the face and neck. According to the victim, Muniz was romantically involved with her boyfriend, and the alleged assault stemmed from a dispute over him.

Muniz faces a misdemeanor charge for Assault-Dating/Family Violence.

Muniz is a three-year veteran of SAPD. She has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation conducted by SAPD, who will submit the case to the city's District Attorney's Office.