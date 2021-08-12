San Antonio Police looking for missing elderly woman

Authorities said 79-year-old Rita Morales-Sanchez is 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and top-teeth dentures.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman who was last heard from Thursday, police say.

Authorities said 79-year-old Rita Morales-Sanchez is 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and top-teeth dentures.

Morales-Sanchez was last seen wearing all black with black socks and no shoes.

Police say Morales-Sanchez has a medical condition that requires the care of a doctor.