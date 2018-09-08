On Thursday, many people said their final farewell to a San Antonio pastor and his wife who were killed in a wreck in West Texas. Pastor Newman Huo and his wife Tina leave behind their 17-year-old son who survived the head-on crash.

Reverend Scott Bradford of First United Methodist Church of San Angelo said that despite David Huo losing both of his parents in that wreck, he is proving to be strong but, most importantly, faithful.

Reverend Bradford said that just days after he found out his parents died, David asked to go to church while he was in the San Angelo hospital.

The crash happened last week on State Highway 158 near Ballinger. Pastor Huo, his wife, and David were on their way to Colorado for a vacation.

According to DPS, the family was driving down the highway when a 22-year-old man went off the road while driving south. DPS reports state that the driver turned back onto the road and crashed into the Huo's family car, which was heading north.

Pastor Huo and his wife died, along with the driver of the other car, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

David had surgery, but Bradford says that the injuries could have been much worse.

"Newman was pastor of the Chinese Methodist Church here in San Antonio, and this is a significant loss for San Antonio to that church, someone who could speak English and Chinese, preaching both languages and teaching both languages," he said.

Bradford says that Tina still lived in China and was visiting her family here for the summer. He added that Rev. Huo was a Chinese immigrant hoping to become a U.S. citizen because he thought of this country as his home.

As for David, he plans to finish his senior year at Alamo Heights High School.

