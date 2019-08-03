SAN ANTONIO — As Spring Break gets underway, many parents and their children will wonder where their next meal will come from with school out.

It’s why Marion Thomas - who established Blessed Angels Community Center, a nonprofit that helps feed people in need - says words can’t explain her gratitude after Kym Rapier donated $1 million to the organization.

Angels line the windows at Blessed Angels Community Center, but for Marion Smith, there's one angel that stands out and that’s Thomas.

"You are the angel without the wings, just cause you don’t see them don’t mean they aren’t there," Marion Smith said.

Smith says her life was left in shambles after a motorcycle accident.

"I lost everything, I lost my job, I lost my home," Smith said.

As a mother to seven children, she says she became desperate to find help. She even admitted she begged for money on the streets.

"I was at the end of the road,” Smith said. “My kids were hungry, I was hungry, my pets were hungry.”

Discouraged, she said she turned to Facebook; and that’s when she found Blessed Angels Community Center. She said just hours after messaging Thomas she had food to feed her children.

Thomas remembers going to bed hungry as a child; it’s why she says she started the emergency pantry after retiring.

"I started this organization out of my savings," Thomas said.

Her organization feeds the homeless, veterans, and families in need. They also provide everyday essentials like blankets, gift cards, and gas cards.

"Since 2014, we have already served 112,000 people," Thomas said.

She says the generous donation will help feed more families throughout the year and this Spring Break. Last year, the organization helped feed 700 families during Spring Break alone.

On Monday, March 11, Blessed Angels Community Center will host a spring break food giveaway for children in need from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The community center is located at 14094 Nacogdoches in San Antonio.