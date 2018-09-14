SAN ANTONIO - The Avenida Guadalupe Neighborhood Association announced Friday that the 37th annual "Dieciseis de Septiembre Parade" is canceled due to inclement weather.

The parade was set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at 1314 Guadalupe St.

Market Square festivities have not been canceled, but have reportedly been relocated to staging for El Grito underneath Hwy 35 adjacent to Market Square.

"While Avenida Guadalupe Neighborhood Association regrets to cancel our very special neighborhood parade, we wish everyone a happy Dieciseis de Septiembre and salute a strong 'viva Mexico,'" the association said.

