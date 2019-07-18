SAN ANTONIO — Have you seen James William Wilmurth Sr.?

According to Wilmurth's son, his father went to the ATM in the 7800 block of Fredericksberg Road to pull out some cash Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Wilmurth Sr. has lung cancer and kidney issues along with other severe health issues. At this time he is without his medicine and does not have his inhalers.

Wilmurth's son also noted that his father has moments where he forgets things.

If you have any information related to the disappearance of James William Wilmurth Sr. call SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.