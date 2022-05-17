'We need to be paid our worth': SCUC ISD teachers and support staff demand more than 1.5% pay increase

Lucas Lovelace said he's earning several thousand dollar less at SCUC ISD compared to his previous job at Judson ISD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Teachers and support staff at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD are advocating for higher pay increases beyond a projected 1.5% raise that was discussed by the district earlier this year.

Dozens of educators hope to have their voices heard on the topic during Tuesday's 6 p.m. Board of Trustees meeting at 1060 Elbel Road in Schertz.

“All the obstacles that we’ve had to jump through in the past three years, I think teachers are more than deserving. We need to be paid our worth right now,” said Lucas Lovelace, who teaches U.S. history at Steele High School in Cibolo.

Lovelace is currently earning around $52,000 annually, which he noted is a pay drop from his previous position at neighboring Judson ISD where teachers starting out are earning $53,712 each year.

Lovelace took on more roles at Judson ISD and as a result took home a salary in the high $50,000 range.

The current starting salary for teachers at SCUC ISD is $51,200.

Lovelace is tuned in with what’s happening at other school districts such as SAISD where the Board of Trustees just approved a 3% pay increase for all teachers and support personnel in the next school year.

He’s among 600 people who’ve signed an in-depth letter that addresses the SCUC ISD Board of Trustees and district officials regarding staff pay.

Lovelace enjoys teaching but believes the district should allocate funds in such a way that favorably recognizes the work educators do on a daily basis.

He cited the rising cost of living coupled with the lingering impacts of working as a teacher during the pandemic as just a couple reasons school staff should be compensated more than a 1.5% jump in pay.

Lovelace stressed he loves working as a teacher and spreading knowledge with his 11th grade students. The reputation of Steele High School is what first attracted him to applying for the job. However, he’s adamant in his belief on the issue of salary increases.

“SCUC ISD, I heard about Steele, I heard about the district. It was very difficult to get in but when I had the opportunity, I jumped on it,” Lovelace said. “We’re hoping that they (Board of Trustees) listen to us and give us something greater than the suggested 1.5%,” he said.

A spokeswoman with SCUSC ISD provided a statement expressing gratitude for the work of all staff while emphasizing that the Board of Trustees has not taken action on pay increases for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We, as a district, recognize and appreciate how hard our teachers and all staff members have worked this past year to meet the needs of students in a year of constant change.

No action has been taken on behalf of the Board of Trustees as they are just beginning the budget process.

The 1.5% pay increase that is noted was shared with the Board of Trustees at a budget workshop earlier this month. This figure was intended to be the minimum percentage increase considered and has not been decided upon yet.

The budget will continue to evolve over the next three months as we weigh a multitude of factors including, but not limited to, additional positions to meet student needs, combatting the rising cost of health insurance, and the impact of rising fuel prices on many aspects of the district’s budget.”

There are days when Lovelace thinks about the future, even careers out of public education. But for now, he’s focused on continuing to teach and advocate for his fellow colleagues.