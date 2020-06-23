San Antonio ISD releases 2020-2021 calendar featuring extended breaks

The school year calendar also features two dates to celebrate the Battle of Flowers parade.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Independent School District has released its instructional calendar for the upcoming school year featuring some changes from previous years.

The year begins August 10, 2020 and ends June 21, 2021. The calendar features "intersession dates" or extended breaks as described in the calendar. These dates are attached to spring break, Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

The school year calendar also features two dates to celebrate the Battle of Flowers parade. One of them is November 13, 2020, for the rescheduled 2020 Fiesta date, and the other is April 23, 2021.

As far as other districts in the area, East Central ISD and NEISD both start the school year on August 17.