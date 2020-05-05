SAN ANTONIO — A 6-year-old San Antonio girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumor passed away this morning with her family at her side.

Jenysis Casillas had wished for "the best Christmas ever" and KENS 5 viewers made that wish come true. With dozens of holiday decorations donated to Casillas' family, neighbors were able to transform the view outside her home into a beautiful and uplifting scene.

Gloria Casillas, Jenysis' mother, shared on Facebook about her loss, saying: "Thank you all for your beautiful words, posts, and prayers. My heart is so broken right now. I cant even begin to explain this pain. I can't explain the pain of a mother losing her baby girl."

She continued, "All I can say is hold your babies close. Thank God for what you have right now. Look back at our journey within the last 10 months, our lives took a turn for the worst."

Jenysis passed away at 4:20 a.m. under the care of hospice at home with several family members at her side, including her big brother Jeremiah, and her puppy named "Oreo."

Casillas said her daughter was a "strong warrior" and that she "shook the souls of those touched by her spirit."

Gabriella's Smile Foundation helped Jenysis' family - lending support since the founders also lost their daughter to DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) in 2015 when she was 6 years old. Most recently, they helped with getting Jenysis baptized earlier last month.

"We just want to be here for the family and offer them that support and walk with them through this journey," Isabel Torres said.

To help Jenysis' family with donations, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

RELATED: SA volunteers deliver Christmas wish

RELATED: It could be the last Christmas for a 6-year-old with an inoperable brain tumor. Her family wants to make it special.