COLORADO SPRINGS — Fallen San Antonio Firefighter Scott Deem’s legacy is being honored at a memorial service in Colorado Springs, this weekend. His name has been added to a fallen firefighters monument and his family will be recognized.

Friday, Colorado Springs was bustling with activity. Thousands of firefighters poured into town from across the country and even Canada. They spent much of the day putting the final touches together for a solemn and respectful ceremony. The event Saturday honors 271 fallen heroes.

From the Alamos City to the Great White North they came. The firefighters gathered at the base of Pike’s Peak for a yearly ritual; memorializing fallen heroes.

Some have the pain of knowing the fallen while others bear witness to their bond by brotherhood.

The thunder of the drums and the melody of the pipes ready the first responder’s spirits for the emotional ceremony on Saturday. About 200 firefighters from San Antonio made the trip to Colorado. A couple dozen will participate in the ceremony.

“My role is to present the IAFF flag to the family members,” said Lt. Justin Sifuentes, Commander of the Honor Guard for the San Antonio Professional Fire Fighters Association. “We actually have 20 honor guard members here serving in different capacities.”

The mountains bear witness to it all as they stand watch over the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial. It pays permanent tribute to the memory to 7,984 who have died in the last century.

“As a firefighter, I think the International Association providing this monument to the national fallen fire fighters is really a great thing,” said Jesse Davila, another member of the SAPFF Honor Guard. “It gives us hope that we will be remembered.”

The memorial ceremony starts Saturday morning at 11 a.m. mountain time, which is noon in San Antonio. During the ceremony, family members will be presented with a flag that honors the service and sacrifice of Scott Deem.

“Ultimately what we do want to make sure of is that when we are honoring the individual’s name, that it is done with the utmost respect and it’s just done right,” said Mike Smaldino, the IAFF Memorial Coordinator.

