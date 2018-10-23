The Hardys are a stylish family making an inspirational fashion statement with their new line of apparel, RoyalTee Garmentz. T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and more are all branded with motivational taglines, which serve as conversation starters.

Lamond Hardy, father and co-founder, explained to KENS5 that he hopes people will feel like royalty when wearing his family's fashion. Every design the Hardys print has a deeper message stitched into its meaning, speaking to a person's true worth.

The family works together in every part of the process from planning and printing to promoting new styles as models in special events.

Carol, mother and co-founder, explained the roles. Darius (son) offers his skills in social media advertising, Olivia (oldest daughter) contributes creative content ideas for kids and does photography, and five-year-old Naomi gives the final approvals on all the family's operations. To take a stand against negativity and to join the Hardy dynasty, visit www.RoyalTeeGarmentz.com.

