SAN ANTONIO — It’s the roof over their head. A storm left it damaged and dinged up, but a San Antonio family’s insurance company wouldn’t pay to fix it.

So the family took the company to court—and won.

“We had the worst hail storm in Texas history,” explained Peter Reininger.

The April 12, 2016, storm caused historic damage across the state; the Insurance Council of Texas says it cost $1.4 billion in insurance losses.

It’s the fifth-costliest event to hit the lone star state, trailing Harvey, Ike, Tropical Storm Allison and Hurricane Rita.

“You could tell there was a lot of damage, people had broken windows, plants were shattered,” Reininger said.

For Peter and Nancy Reininger, that April hail storm would kick off a three-year fight to save their home.

“A few days, a week later, an adjuster came out and that’s when I learned that I had a cosmetic exclusion,” Reininger said.

The cosmetic exclusion is how they say Allstate would deny the Reinenger’s claim.

“For them to repair or replace our roof we would have had to have a hole, it would have had to penetrate the roof,” he explained.

Nancy and Peter thought they were covered. Their Allstate agent sent an email they understood was their policy. It wasn’t until the storm they discovered a separate 14-page policy explaining they weren’t covered for cosmetic damage.

“In three different places on the face of the email, it said, 'This is your policy and we’ve attached your policy.' Well, Nancy and Peter went line by line through this supposed policy and nowhere did it mention a cosmetic damage exclusion,” said the Reiningers' attorney, David Bergen.

According to attorneys David Bergen and James Willis, that was the center of the civil fraud case they brought to trial in Bexar County.

“Allstate not only misrepresented that this was their policy, but after doing so it had taken their premium and about four days later created an entirely new policy that had everything that was in the original correspondence to them, except for one item. They slipped in a cosmetic damage exclusion and never told them anything about this,” Bergen said.

A Bexar County jury agreed with the Reiningers, ruling Allstate knowingly engaged in unfair or deceptive practices, committed fraud and failed to comply with the insurance policy agreement.

For their attorneys, the victory was a wake-up call for anyone with an Allstate policy and a metal roof in Texas. They have the exact same problem that Nancy and Peter do; they just don’t know about it yet.

Nancy and Peter won a $1.5 million judgement, but haven’t collected. According to their attorneys, Allstate is trying to appeal.

For now these empty-nesters looking to downsize are stuck in their home.

“We can’t sell the house with the roof this way,” said Nancy Reininger.

Stuck inside their dream home, warning families across Texas to know what you policy covers and what it does not.

“We had a contract with Allstate and they did not take care of us. I don’t know what else to say," the Reiningers said. "We went through a two-week trial and they were found guilty and here we are—they haven’t given us a cent. It has changed our life in many ways."

Allstate represents 1.5 million Texans. When reached for comment, they declined an interview, sending this statement instead:

“At Allstate, we’re committed to handling all claims in a timely and fair manner, including Mr. Reininger’s claim. At this time, we cannot comment on the specific details of this case, as litigation is still ongoing.”