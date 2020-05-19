San Antonio dispatch center installs mass temperature-taking technology

SAN ANTONIO — The Brooks Public Safety Answering Point is where some people's scariest moments come to life, as they answer those often troubling 9-1-1 calls. But while they work through an unusual time, something inside the dispatch center is putting their worries at ease.



"It gives people peace of mind," Chris Ciabarra, the co-founder of Athena Security said.



He is the mastermind behind a mass temperature taking camera capable of scanning 2,000 an hour without ever touching them.



"Obviously the phone is ringing off the hook every day," he said over FaceTime. "Everybody wants the product from airports to schools to businesses..."



To the San Antonio’s dispatch center. We were not allowed to go inside the call center but video obtained by KENS 5 from a Houston hospital showed how the process worked. You walk in and infrared technology takes your temperature and will alert the person monitoring it if you have a fever.



"It allows employees in a building or customers know that, 'Hey, at least there's no one with a high temperature in this building,'" Ciabarra said.



That's exactly what the San Antonio Police Department says it's doing for dispatchers. In a statement Officer Alisia Pruneda said, "...The technology has created an efficient, streamlined process to perform temperature checks at the PSAP. This technology has been instrumental in allowing our employees to maintain an effective work environment while maintaining the CDC guidelines."



Which is all Ciabarra wanted and why he encourages businesses to find ways to keep everyone healthy.



"People feel safer with it installed,' he said.