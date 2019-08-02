SAN ANTONIO, Texas — KENS 5 has confirmed that Kinetic System's Inc., the wound therapeutics business operated by San Antonio-headquartered medical company, Acelity, plans to lay off approximately 200 employees this year.

In an email Friday, a spokeswoman with Acelity pointed to the company's plans to 'transform' its customer support capabilities as a reason for the layoffs.

San Antonio was not the only market affected by the layoffs. The spokeswoman said they will also be terminating roles in Charlotte, NC.

Approximately 60 jobs will be eliminated in Charlotte. More than 30 individuals will go to remote-based work as the spokeswoman said Acelity will be completely closing the facility at some point.

The company will reportedly be offering employee assistance, career counseling, and outplacement services for those affected by the layoffs.

Acelity said the company will continue to employ more than 1,000 people in its San Antonio offices.

"While this decision is difficult, it is necessary as we expand our commitment to improving our customers’ experience."