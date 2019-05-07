SAN ANTONIO — Some in the San Antonio community spent their Fourth of July holiday showing support after the tragic death of a 3-month-old boy.

San Antonio Police said J'Anthony McKnight was with his maternal grandmother and her boyfriend last weekend. The family said that, after a call to 911, J'Anthony was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries including a fractured skull.

The child died after he was pulled off life support.

Police said the maternal grandmother and her boyfriend's stories as to what happened didn't add up. The boyfriend, Jose Amaya-Cantu, was later arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Thursday, House of Fadez Barbershop held a benefit in honor of J'Anthony. One of the barbers in the shop is the infant's paternal grandfather, James Moore, who said he is still trying to make sense of what happened.

"I always preach, 'Keep your kids close to you,' but it was his grandmother, so who would expect that? She dropped the ball so I'm hurt." Moore said.

He said he will continue to be the voice for his grandson and wants to see those responsible held accountable.

"Prayers—that's really what we need from everybody," he said. "Prayers and we'll just continue on until we lay him to rest the right way."

A plate benefit will be held at the barbershop at 12122 El Sendera Street on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The family also has a GoFundMe account set up for those who wish to help with funeral expenses.