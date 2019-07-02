SAN ANTONIO —

Readers rejoice! The San Antonio Book Festival is nearly here and the SA Central Library has announced the full list of featured authors.

The book festival takes place Saturday, April 6, at the San Antonio Central Library.

Check out the full list of featured authors below:

Camille Acker (Training School for Negro Girls)

Reniqua Allen (It Was All A Dream: A New Generation Confronts the Broken Promise to Black America)

Cristela Alonzo (Untitled Memoir)

Laurie Halse Anderson (Shout)

Julissa Arce (Someone Like Me: How One Undocumented Girl Fought for Her American Dream)

Chris Barton (What Do You Do with a Voice Like That?: The Story of Extraordinary Congresswoman Barbara Jordan)

Sarah Bird (Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen)

David Bowles (They Call Me Güero: A Border Kid’s Poems; Ghosts of the Rio Grande Valley)

Rick Bragg (The Best Cook in the World: Tales from My Momma’s Table)

H.W. Brands (Heirs of the Founders: The Epic Rivalry of Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster, the Second Generation of American Giants)

Marie Brenner (A Private War: Marie Colvin and Other Tales of Heroes, Scoundrels, and Renegades

Douglas Brinkley (American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race)

Tiffany Brownlee (Wrong in All the Right Ways)

Catherine Burns (The Moth Presents Occasional Magic: True Stories about Defying the Impossible)

Edward Carey (Little: A Novel)

Oscar Cásares (Where We Come From: A Novel)

Jared Chapman (T. Rex Time Machine)

Ron Chernow (Grant)

Carina Chocano (You Play the Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, & Other Mixed Messages)

Michael Cirlos (Humans of San Antonio)

Lila Banks Cockrell (Love Deeper Than a River: My Life in San Antonio)

Carolyn Cohagan (Time Next)

Ingrid Rojas Contreras (Fruit of the Drunken Tree: A Novel)

Alfredo Corchado (Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration)

Christopher Paul Curtis (The Journey of Little Charlie)

Tracy Daugherty (Leaving the Gay Place: Billy Lee Brammer and the Great Society)

Tania de Regil (A New Home / Un nuevo hogar)

Andre Dubus III (Gone So Long)

Glory Edim (Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves)

Helen Ellis (Southern Lady Code: Essays)

Val Emmich (Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel)

Melissa Febos (Abandon Me: Memoirs; contributor, What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence)

Michele Filgate (What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence)

Hugh Asa Fitzsimons III (A Rock Between Two Rivers: Fracturing a Texas Family Ranch)

Carolyn Dee Flores (The Amazing Watercolor Fish / El asombroso pez acuarela)

Fernando A. Flores (Tears of the Trufflepig: A Novel)

Ben Fountain (Beautiful Country Burn Again: Democracy, Rebellion, and Revolution)

Carrie Fountain (I’m Not Missing)

Ron Franscell (Alice & Gerald: A Homicidal Love Story)

Hector A. Garcia (Sex, Power, and Partisanship: How Evolutionary Science Makes Sense of Our Political Divide)

Xavier Garza (Just One Itsy Bitsy Little Bite/Sólo una mordadita chiquitita; Vincent Ventura and the Mystery of the Chupacabras/Vincent Ventura y el misterio del chupacabras)

Amy Gentry (Last Woman Standing: A Novel of Suspense)

Reyna Grande (A Dream Called Home: A Memoir)

Jean Guerrero (Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir)

Tayari Jones (An American Marriage)

Steven G. Kellman (American Suite)

John Langmore (Open Range: America’s Big-Outfit Cowboy)

Joe R. Lansdale (Terror Is Our Business: Dana Roberts’ Casebook of Horrors; The Elephant of Surprise: A Hap and Leonard Novel)

Kasey Lansdale (Terror is Our Business: Dana Roberts’ Casebook of Horrors)

Ariel Lawhon (I Was Anastasia: A Novel)

Marjorie Herrera Lewis (When the Men Were Gone: A Novel)

Steve Luxenberg (Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation)

Beth Macy (Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America)

Monica Muñoz Martinez (The Injustice Never Leaves You: Anti-Mexican Violence in Texas)

Paloma Martinez-Cruz (Food Fight!: Millennial Mestizaje Meets the Culinary Marketplace)

Elizabeth McCracken (Bowlaway)

Meg Medina (Merci Suárez Changes Gears)

Susan Meissner (The Last Year of the War: A Novel)

Tehlor Kay Mejia (We Set the Dark on Fire)

Anna Merlan (Republic of Lies: American Conspiracy Theorists and Their Surprising Rise to Power)

Char Miller (San Antonio: A Tricentennial History)

Pat Mora (Encantado: Desert Monologues)

Yuyi Morales (Dreamers)

Barbara Morgan (On Story: The Golden Ages of Television)

David Norman (South of Hannah)

Paul Noth (How to Properly Dispose of Planet Earth)

Michael Nye (My Heart is Not Blind: On Blindness and Perception)

José Olivarez (Citizen Illegal)

Susan Page (The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty)

John Parra (Hey, Wall: A Story of Art and Community)

Maya Perez (On Story: The Golden Ages of Television)

Jewell Parker Rhodes (Ghost Boys)

Jay B. Sauceda (A Mile Above Texas)

Leslie Contreras Schwartz (Nightbloom & Cenote)

Andrew Selee (Vanishing Frontiers: The Forces Driving Mexico and the United States Together)

Elaine Shannon (Hunting LeRoux: The Inside Story of the DEA Takedown of a Criminal Genius and His Empire)

Beowulf Sheehan (Author: The Portraits of Beowulf Sheehan)

Charles J. Shields (The Man Who Wrote the Perfect Novel: John Williams, “Stoner,” and the Writing Life)

Aaron Shulman (The Age of Disenchantments: The Epic Story of Spain’s Most Notorious Literary Family and the Long Shadow of the Spanish Civil War)

ire’ne lara silva (Cuicacalli: House of Song)

Octavio Solis (Retablos: Stories from a Life Lived Along the Border)

W.K. Stratton (The Wild Bunch: Sam Peckinpah, a Revolution in Hollywood, and the Making of a Legendary Film)

W.F. Strong (Stories from Texas: Some of Them Are True)

Mathangi Subramanian (A People’s History of Heaven: A Novel)

Mimi Swartz (Ticker: The Quest to Create an Artificial Heart)

Carmen Tafolla (The Amazing Watercolor Fish / El asombroso pez acuarela)

Michael Taylor (The Financial Rules for New College Graduates)

Henry Thomas (The Window and the Mirror: Oesteria and the War of Goblinkind Series)

Helen Thompson (Texas Made/Texas Modern: The House and the Land)

Helen Thorpe (The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom)

David Treuer (The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present)

Natalia Treviño (VirginX)

Jose Antonio Vargas (Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen)

Susan Verde (Hey, Wall: A Story of Art and Community)

Raymond A. Villarreal (A People's History of the Vampire Uprising: A Novel)

Bryan Washington (Lot: Stories)

Katharine Weber (Still Life with Monkey)

Marion Winik (The Baltimore Book of the Dead)

Nelson W. Wolff (The Changing Face of San Antonio: An Insider’s View of an Emerging International City)

Lawrence Wright (God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State)

Jennifer Ziegler (Revenge of the Teacher’s Pets: The Brewster Triplets Want an A for Effort)

Thomas Zigal (Outcry Witness)