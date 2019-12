SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonian won $1 million on a scratch off ticket this week.

The "$200 Million Cash Explosion" ticked was purchased at the Circle K at 2151 S.W. 36th Street in San Antonio.

The person who won the $1 million chose to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $200 Million Cash Explosion offers more than $205 million in total prizes.