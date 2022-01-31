San Angelo Police officer injured during domestic dispute call

The suspect ran over the officer's leg twice with a vehicle before being shocked with a Taser and taken into custody, according to police.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 11:46 p.m. Sunday, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to 850 Paint Rock Rd. reference to a domestic disturbance call.

According to a SAPD press release, prior to officers' arrival, it was learned that the suspect, 22-year-old Devan Gamez, was attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Officers made contact with Gamez as he was sitting in the driver’s seat and attempted to remove him from the vehicle, at which point Gamez started the vehicle and proceeded to place the transmission in reverse.

Gamez drove the vehicle in reverse and proceeded to drag the officer for a several feet before the officer fell and had their leg run over by Gamez's vehicle.

After running over the officer’s leg, Gamez placed the transmission in drive and proceeded to drive his vehicle over the injured officer a second time.

Gamez then exited the vehicle and a secondary officer deployed a Taser on the suspect, which ultimately resulted in him being taken into custody.

The injured officer was transported to Shannon Medical Center and was released with minor injuries.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene to conduct their investigation and ultimately charged Gamez with aggravated assault against a public servant and assault by contact involving family violence.