SaMiyah's Story: 3-year-old Killeen girl battles cancer and in need of a bone marrow transplant

In the face of overwhelming odds, a Killeen woman is urging more people to get on the bone marrow registry, hoping some can save her daughters life.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Meet 3-year-old SaMiyah. She loves the park. The slides take her on a daring expedition, and the purest joy resides in her heart.

But in a world where hope and determination collide, her mother knows she is fighting against time.

“Why does she have to go through this? It’s not fair. If I could put this in my body, I would put it in my body so she wouldn’t have to go through this,” said Latosha Fowler.

Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, SaMiyah, who lives in Killeen, has already battled against the darkest of shadows.

At one years old her mother, Latosha Fowler, thought she had Covid19, but SaMiyah’s symptoms were far more extreme.

“He said I’m going to be straight forward, this cancer. After that we were hard on with the treatment”

Fowler wishes the roles were reversed.

“I saw her at some low points in life so far at a young age,” said Fowler. “Why does this child have to go through this at a young age it’s not fair. If I could put it in my body so she doesn’t have to go through this.”

Fowler is now on a desperate quest to find a bone marrow match for SaMiyah. A bone marrow match can save the life of someone with blood cancer. According to research from cancer.net, people of color make up a small percentage of all donors.

A black person only has a 23 percent chance of finding a matched donor compared to a white person who has a 77 percent chance.

Fowler is hoping SaMiyah’s story can encourage more people to get on the registry.

“I put myself on that registry because I want to not only help her, but I want to help someone else’s child as well,” said Fowler.

hoping to make a life changing difference so that sa’miyah can continue to bloom against all odds. and form bonds that will last a lifetime.

SaMiyah’s last day of chemo treatment is November 19.

Read more: