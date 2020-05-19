SAISD plans outdoor graduation ceremonies with social distancing

Everyone there must wear a mask, and seating will be organized to keep people six feet apart.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD announced that they will be hosting 2020 graduation ceremonies at outdoor Alamo Stadium beginning in June.

For the purposes of social distancing, each student will only get two guest tickets and one parking space. Everyone there must wear a mask, and seating will be organized to keep people six feet apart.

“We are excited that we are able to move forward with in-person ceremonies, especially earlier in the summer, which allows our graduates to begin pursuing their future plans,” said Superintendent Pedro Martinez. “It is important to honor our students’ achievements as they begin to make a transition to the next phase in life.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that graduation ceremonies in Texas are allowed with certain rules. The Texas Education Agency published its requirements and guidelines for graduations and end-of-year promotion ceremonies soon after.