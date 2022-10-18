Safety app helped thwart threat to Uvalde High School

School leaders said someone reported an alarming message through the STOPit app, prompting police to arrest a 16-year-old student.

SAN ANTONIO — A report made through a school safety app prompted authorities to arrest a Uvalde High School student Monday. Police charge the 16-year-old with making terroristic threats, a felony.

Uvalde police chief Daniel Rodriguez told KENS 5 someone asked the student if they would shoot up the school.

"That's literally what I meant," the student responded. "If I do that, I'm just gonna kill you."

The 16-year-old later told the person 'school' is "another word for firing range," Rodriguez said.

Someone reported the alarming social media messages through STOPit, a software installed onto all UCISD iPads.

"It gives students a voice to come forward and express a concern for themselves or others," said Kevin Askew, STOPit's chief customer officer. "We meet them in their world."

The app allows students and faculty to anonymously report their concerns to a crisis team constantly staffing the service. In an emergency, those professionals will contact law enforcement. Complaints also forward to school administrators.

The crisis team can message with users to gather more data.

Founders imagined the platform after hearing about a child who committed suicide because she'd been bullied. The app has since evolved to prevent violence.

"We are thankful that the tools provided to the UCISD families effectively resolved this situation without harming students or staff," district spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza said.