SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department released a picture and new details about the ambulance used to transport a patient confirmed to have coronavirus from Joint Base San Antonio Lackland and a hospital for treatment.

Thursday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a member of the group of travelers quarantined at JBSA-Lackland is confirmed to have the virus.

JBSA-Lackland was one of four designated quarantined sites for American citizens returning to the U.S. from the Wuhan area of China.

Chief Charles Hood with the San Antonio Fire Department spoke at a press conference Thursday. He said the ambulance used to transport the patient is a special disease-response vehicle that is specific to this mission only.

The fire department released a picture of the inside of an ambulance that looks like the one used to transport the coronavirus patient.

SAFD

Also, the E.M.S. staff on the ambulance are specially trained in treating infectious diseases, fire officials said.

Chief Hood said the vehicle will not be used in general rotation in San Antonio and will not add any risk to the public.

"I can assure the citizens of the city of San Antonio that this is a special infectious disease response ambulance," Chief Hood said. "It is dedicated to this event throughout. It will not be used on the streets of the city of San Antonio."

RELATED: Health officials say 'risk to the community is still low' following confirmation of coronavirus patient at JBSA-Lackland

RELATED: US confirms 15th coronavirus case; first in Texas evacuee

RELATED: SA travelers self-quarantined related to the coronavirus not showing symptoms, health officials say