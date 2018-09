SAN ANTONIO - A sedan hit a school bus on I-10 near Probant Street Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Video from the scene of the crash shows that the crash involved a San Antonio Independent School District bus.

SAFD said a driver and four students were on board, and no injuries were reported. No emergency medical services were needed at the scene.

More information was not immediately available.

