SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out in a high-rise building in downtown San Antonio this morning and has since rekindled. 35 fire units have since returned to the scene to extinguish that flames.

More than 30 units initially responded to the fire in the 200 block of E Commerce Street near Navarro Street and St. Mary's Street.

According to officials with SAFD, the fire began in the building's kitchen.

A total of 63 hotel guests were evacuated from the Mokara Hotel and Spa due to smoke from the fire rising into the building's ventilation system.

It was initially believed that the fire originated in the hotel's kitchen, but it now appears that it may have started in the kitchen of Waxy's, a bar that shares the building with the hotel.

The exact cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

No serious injuries have been reported.