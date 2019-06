SAN ANTONIO — A house went up in flames on the west side after it was hit by lightning Sunday morning.

Reports say the fire took place at the house on 1011 Ericson Drive in an area off Ellison and Marbach Road.

According to SAFD, a lightning strike hit the back of the home, and when firefighters arrived, the flames were through the roof.

The house was damaged heavily with several walls collapsing in the fire.

No one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported, according to SAFD.