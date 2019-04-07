SAN ANTONIO — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a fatal accident on Loop 1604 North at Highway 151 near Alamo Ranch Parkway, according to officials with SAFD.

There is one confirmed fatality at this time-- a man believed to be in his 20s.

According to SAFD, the accident involved one car that was traveling at a high speed and lost control causing the car to rollover.

Four people were ejected from the car as a result of the rollover. As mentioned before, one person did die in this accident; the other three were taken to a nearby hospital.

The accident is blocking the left shoulder of the highway.

Further details are limited at this time.