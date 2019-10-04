SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department worked overnight fighting a major fire at an assisted living center on the city's north side.

According to SAFD, crews were called out around 12:40 am Wednesday to the 10200 block of Desert Sands Street to fight a two-alarm fire.

Over 23 residents were impacted, but everyone was able to evacuate the building.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood labeled the fire as 'suspicious'. Arson is investigating.

Red Cross is working to assist those affected.