About 200 snakes die in a house fire, crews say

A house fire that broke out Friday morning resulted in the death of hundreds of snakes, according to the Bexar County Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. in the 13600 Stagecoach Run, off of Talley Road near FM 471. The Helotes Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The fire started in the kitchen. When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming out of several parts of the home.

Fire officials say the owner of the home is a snake breeder and there were about 400 snakes inside the home. Officials say about half of them died in the fire.