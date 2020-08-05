SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is defending the city's new resolution against coronavirus hate speech after a US senator criticized it.

Thursday, the City Council passed a resolution that denounces anti-Asian bigotry and anti-Semitism The resolution says the use of terms such as "Chinese virus" or "Kung Fu virus" encourages hate crimes.

The resolution reads "Hate crimes against Asians and Jews are on the rise throughout the country as these groups are being blamed for the COVID-19 outbreak".

Read the full resolution below:

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz criticized the City Council's resolution. He tweeted Thursday in part, "This is NUTS. S-A City Council behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge, triggered by Chick-fil-A & the words 'Wuhan virus.'"

KENS 5 asked Mayor Nirenberg about the senator's tweet at a new conference Thursday evening.

"I will respectfully disagree with the assessment in that tweet. We know that in a crisis like this, we see the best in humanity, but we also see, thankfully in small doses here in San Antonio, the opposite of that," Mayor Nirenberg responded.