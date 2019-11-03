SAN ANTONIO — Last Sunday, a EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town of Beauregard. It’s located 60 miles east of Montgomery. Roughly 10,000 people live in the town.

San Antonian Christopher Long said his parents, Richard and Sondra Widger, have lived in that community for 22 years. He said out of the 23 people killed, some of them were his parents' neighbors.

Beaureguard Community

Christopher Long

“It's really devastating. Even to not live here and stand here at ground zero at the worst hit area. It makes you wanna cry because you feel the pain of the community and everything that's happened here,” he said.

Long flew to Alabama on Monday. He recorded video of the destruction on his parents' street, Lee Road. You can see in the footage that the tornado wiped out homes and flattened trees. But miraculously, there was only one residence left standing on Lee Road: the Widgers' home. Long said the home is destroyed but the walls remained upright.

"I'm not sure about luck, but I believe in angels, especially after this one,” he said.

He said a blue work van landed on the side of his parents' home, which ended up saving their lives.

Widger Family's Home

Christopher Long

“The van stopped four humongous trees from crashing into the house. If it weren't for that work van, I don't think she'd be here," he said.

Long said since the tornado hit, several Christian organizations and volunteers have come in to help residents. He said the effort has given hope to the Beaureguard community.

"It's a strong knit community here. They have a motto in this community. It's 'Be strong. Beauregard strong.' And they're sticking it out. They're clinging to that motto right now and it's a beautiful thing," he said.

Christopher Long and his mother, Sondra Widger

Christopher Long

There is a crowdfunding page for the Widger family. If you would like to help them, click here for more information.