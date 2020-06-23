x
SA food bank partners with Poteet Strawberry Festival Assoc. for food distribution event

The groups asked for 25 volunteers and more than 100 people came to donate their time boxing up and passing out food.

POTEET, Texas — The San Antonio Food Bank partnered with the Poteet Strawberry Festival Association for a food distribution event this week.

The event provided food and other commodities for more than 500 families, according to the groups. It was the first event of its kind. 

The groups put out the call for volunteers and they answered in abundance! They asked for 25 volunteers and more than 100 people came to donate their time boxing up and passing out food.

Civic leaders, church clergy and the National Guard station in San Antonio were on hand to help as well.

