SAN ANTONIO — The mass shooting in El Paso Saturday has led to a shortage of blood in Texas.

Authorities say 20 people were killed and 26 more were injured in a shooting at a Walmart that is connected to a popular shopping mall. Hospitals in El Paso put the call out for blood donations for the dozens of injured people.

There will a blood drive here in San Antonio Sunday at St. Vincent De Paul Church. The church is at 4222 SW Loop 410.

Church organizers say the blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

