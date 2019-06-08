SAN ANTONIO — Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of the Archdiocese of San Antonio took to Twitter Sunday and Monday asking President Trump to "stop damaging people."

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Garcia-Siller shared his thoughts on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

In one tweet he wrote, "Gun control is urgent. More lives wasted in vain. Families suffering. We are suffering."

ABishopGustavo Twitter

In other tweets, he targets President Trump as the cause of all of the hatred, writing, "President stop hate and racism, starting with yourself."

ABishopGustavo/Twitter

He continued, "Please stop racism. Please stop hatred. Please be people of good will. Please stop fake prayer. You have cause Too much damage already, you have destroyed people lives. Stop, stop, stop. Please, please, please."

Garcia-Siller explained that people in the U.S. deserved better from the president who he described as a poor and weak man.

We've reached out to the Archdiocese of San Antonio for comment, but have not heard back.