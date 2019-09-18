MAGNOLIA, Texas — Rescuers in Montgomery County are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing late Tuesday night.

Ryder Cambron was last seen just prior to 8 p.m. on a "Mule" style UTV. The UTV was located with her cell phone in a wooded area near a park overnight. But so far the girl remains missing at this time.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released her photo asking the public to help keep an eye out for her.

She's described as a 15-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She's five feet-eight inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. Deputies are searching near 20550 Imperial Oak Drive.

Rescuers are concerned for her safety due to the bad weather that moved into Southeast Texas overnight.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at 936-760-5800.

