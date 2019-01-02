SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Civil District Court judge is expected to make a ruling on a lawsuit against Academy over the Sutherland Springs shooting.

On November 5, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley burst into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and killed 26 people.

The family members of the victims, as well as survivors, filed a lawsuit against Academy Sports + Outdoors, where the gunman purchased the firearm used in the shooting.

The lawsuit alleges that the store violated Colorado law by selling the rifle to Kelley,

Academy filed a request for the lawsuit to be dismissed in the 407th Civil District Court this week. Judge Karen H. Pozza is expected to give her ruling on Monday.