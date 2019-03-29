ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Tonia Henderson, 27, was last seen near Old Settlers Park and Mesa Park around 1 p.m. Friday.
Henderson is autistic and non-verbal.
She was wearing either a dark floral print sweatshirt and sweatpants with boots or a long red dress, according to police.
A K9 and Austin police helicopter have assisted in the search.
Texas Search and Rescue is now assisting in the search.
If you see her, police urge you to call 9-1-1.