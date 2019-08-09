ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing elderly man with several medical conditions.

Daniel Eaves, 77, was last seen at his home on Saturday afternoon, police said.

He left his home driving a black Toyota RAV4.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (512) 218-5500.

