ROUND ROCK, Texas — Another Central Texas school district is giving teachers and staff a pay raise.

Round Rock Independent School District leaders voted overnight Thursday to give teachers, librarians, counselors, registered nurses and licensed professionals a salary increase of about 7-8%.

According to the district, teachers, librarians and nurses with six years of experience or more will receive a $4,300 annual pay increase and those with one to five years of experience will see a $3,200-$3,600 annual boost in pay.

Counselors and licensed professionals with six years or more experience will receive a $4,824 increase, and those with one to five years of experience will get a $3,630 raise.

All other employees will receive a 3.5% increase approved by the board on May 16.

This salary raise comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law.

House Bill 3 injects more than $11.5 billion into the public school system and completely revamps the formulas used to decide how much money schools get per student.

