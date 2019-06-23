AUSTIN, Texas — Each day since Aug. 24, 2018, has been unbearable for David Rogers.

"Every day we wake up to this nightmare," said Rogers.

Every day Rogers wakes up hoping Austin police will finally receive the information they need to arrest his son's killer or killers.

"Anybody that knows anything I ask that you please come out," he said.

But so far, nobody has.

According to Austin police, 23-year-old Jonathan Rogers was shot and killed near the 1600 block of Mearns Meadow in North Austin just after 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2018.

The location is near the home he shared with his grandparents.

Rogers said each day since has been unbearable.

"There's a car that looks like my son's gray Lexus and it lives somewhere around here, and it drives up and down the road every day and sometimes I'll stand at the front door and I'll look outside, hoping that it'll pull into the driveway," he said through tears.

Rogers remembers his oldest son by wearing a black metal bracelet. It's engraved with Jonathan's birth date and the last day he was alive.

Rogers now asks for the public's help.

"Don't think that you're the person that's going to be the snitch," he said.

He has a message for his son's killer or killers.

"I forgive those that did it," Rogers said.

He said the killer's loved ones will eventually have their own pain to deal with it.

If you have any information about who killed Rogers, please call the Austin police homicide tip line at (512) 477-3588.

