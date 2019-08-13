Rockwall police are searching for missing person Emily Grace Jeffress, a 27-year-old woman police say has Asperger's.

Jeffress is described as a white woman with blond hair and blue eyes, 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. Police say she walks with a limp.

Jeffress was last seen boarding a bus at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Greyhound Bus Station on Lamar Street in downtown Dallas.

Police said Jeffress may be a harm to herself or others.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.

