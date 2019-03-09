ROCKPORT, Texas — A well known first responder in Rockport died Tuesday morning after a car accident on Highway 35 Bypass near 16th Street.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Keith Hammes was a paramedic working in Rockport for over 20-years and died when the car he was driving rolled over.

The force of the accident sent Hammes' car into a nearby ditch.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the accident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: