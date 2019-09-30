HOUSTON — The last few days have been filled with a mix of emotions for Melissa and Robert Purtee – guilt, relief and anger.

Melissa’s ex, Robert Solis, is the man accused of shooting and killing Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. They had three children together, including Robert Purtee.

With Solis’ capital murder arrest, Purtee is relieved he is behind bars, but grieving for Dhaliwal’s family.

“The reason we are speaking out is because Officer Dhaliwal gave the ultimate and if we can stop this from happening in the future and if we can save just one person from a violent offender that’s lost, then it’s going to be worth it, but Officer Dhaliwal unknowingly stood up for our family and saved us.”

The two said Solis terrorized their family for years and he should have been back in prison for violating his parole.

KHOU 11 Investigates first reached out to Melissa a year ago when it was investigating the 7,200 people who have skipped out on their parole. At the time, Robert Solis was on that list.

“(Dhaliwal) paid the ultimate price because the state of Texas dropped the ball,” Melissa Purtee said Monday. “This was a violent offender. This wasn’t a guy who had a bunch of tickets and forged credit cards. This was a guy who was a violent offender, used a gun, held a 4-year-old boy hostage with a gun after he just came from shooting somebody else (in 2002).”

Solis was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002 for aggravated assault and kidnapping after he shot one man and held another one of his sons with Purtee hostage in a police stand-off.

Solis was released on parole in 2014 and then arrested again in 2016 for a DWI. But he wasn’t sent back to prison for violating his parole.

In 2017, a “blue warrant” was issued for Solis' arrest, but he couldn’t be found.

We reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, who told us, "Parole officers only issue warrants and do not have arresting powers."

Separately, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said the following about his 2016 arrest: “When making decisions on offenders who have violated the terms and conditions of their supervision, a Parole Panel looks at the totality of the information available prior to rendering a decision. A Parole Panel has several options, including: Continuing the supervision of the offender under the same or modified rules and conditions; placement into an Intermediate Sanction Facility (ISF); placement into a Substance Abuse Felony Program (SAFP); or Revocation.

In 2016, the Parole Panel voted to allow MR. ROBERT SOLIS to serve the sentence imposed by the court for DWI, prior to continuing his parole supervision.”

