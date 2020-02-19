SAN ANTONIO — A team of robbers tried to steal money from an ATM early Wednesday morning.

Police say security guards at the Chase Bank at Potranco and Loop 1604 reported about the robbery around 4 a.m.

They say three suspects in a blue pickup truck pulled down the ATM with a chain. They then used crowbars to break into the machine. The truck was left around the corner and the suspect took off, leaving behind another crowbar and sledgehammer, according to police.

The suspects have not been caught.