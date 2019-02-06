SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO-- Police are searching for a man who robbed an EZ Mart on the north side earlier this week.

The robbery happened at 3818 Quiet Meadow Street on May 22. The man is seen wearing a black and white Spurs hoodie as well as a face mask. Before entering the store, surveillance shows him waiting outside the building.

He walked in and pointed his gun at the clerk, demanding money from the cash register. The clerk complied with the demand.

If you have any information about this man’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 will be offered.