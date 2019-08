SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a white minivan was arrested for vehicular assault and DWI following a scary road rage incident overnight.

According to police, the suspect hit the victim's car from behind somewhere in Schertz and followed the victim for nearly 30 miles all the way to I-10 and UTSA Blvd.

The driver was arrested on UTSA Blvd, near Vance Jackson Road, while the victim's car made it to a 7-11 on DeZavala Road and I-10.