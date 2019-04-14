SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a stabbing at a Las Palapas restaurant Saturday night, according to police.

Police say the man who was stabbed was with a family member in a car when they got into a road rage incident with the driver of a gray Dodge Ram. The first car was followed by the Ram into the back parking lot of the Las Palapas at I-10 near Boerne Stage Road. That's when a fist fight erupted. Police say the victim was stabbed by someone in the Dodge Ram.

Everyone from both cars took off, but the victim later returned to the parking lot, according to police. He was taken to University Hospital and should recover.

No one has been arrested.