SAN ANTONIO — Two men were arrested after a road rage incident where they chased a cab driver, crashing into a garage door of a fire station, police said.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Culebra and North Zarzamora on the northwest side.

The men claimed to have chased the taxi driver because he was trying to lure young girls into his car, police said.

Authorities said the cab driver pulled into a nearby fire station when the driver of the SUV smashed the cab into the garage door.

Shots were fired and a gun was found on the ground when police arrived. The men in the SUV claimed they did not fire shots, so they were given a Gun Shot Residue test.

The two men were taken into custody and no injuries were reported.