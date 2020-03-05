WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be at the Lincoln Memorial tonight, giving a virtual town hall event for Fox News about the country reopening. Those commuting around the National Mall can expect to see some delays and closures as many streets around the area are blocked off.

Here are the roads already closed:

Henry Bacon Drive Northwest between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle.

23rd Street Southwest between Independence Avenue and Daniel Chester French Drive.

Ohio Drive Southwest between Inlet Bridge and 23rd Street.

At noon today, the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed as well as Independence Avenue, west of 17th Street Southwest.

An early morning runner passes the Cherry trees along the Tidal Basin on a clear spring morning in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

AP

Other areas closed at noon will include Potomac River Freeway exits to Ohio Drive and to Independence Avenue, as well as Rock Creek Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue.

More closures are expected later in the evening, at 5 p.m.:

Maine Avenue west of 15th Street

Independence Avenue West of 15th Street.

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue.



Beyond road closures, emergency parking restrictions are also in effect, which might make your commute even more challenging. All of the closures are expected to be lifted by midnight, meaning normal -- but socially distant-- commutes are back May 4.

