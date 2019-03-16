SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk will be transformed into the River Shannon with 25 gallons of eco-friendly green dye on Saturday.

It's part of a full weekend of events in celebration of St. Patrick's Day at the River Walk.

A dye boat goes up and down the river, turning the river an emerald green color. A bag-piper plays music on the boat as it moves through the entire 2.5 mile downtown portion of the River Walk. The dye boat starts at Mad Dogs British Pub on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a free festival at the Arneson River Theater and Villita Way. The festival includes green beer, food kiosks and live entertainment. There will also be karaoke and an Irish Garden Pub with storytellers. That is going on both Saturday and Sunday.

The St. Patrick's Day River Parade is Sunday, March 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and includes 14 decorated floats along the downtown portion of the River Walk.

There is also an Artisan Show in honor of St. Patrick's Day near the Shops at Rivercenter. There will be more than 40 artist displaying their handmade items on Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.